Police investigating man found dead in vacant lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in a vacant lot Monday afternoon.

According to Metro police, the man’s body was found in the 1100 block of Pearl Avenue near Charleston Boulevard and east of Mojave Road. Police said the man had suffered apparent blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with possible information on this case is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at )702) 385-5555.