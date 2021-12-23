Police investigating infant’s death in November; connection to dog’s death unclear

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl in Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Majesty Laster died on Nov. 25. Additional details about the girl’s death have not been released.

Malcolm Laster, 28, has not been charged in the infant’s death, but faces charges related to the death of a French bulldog. An arrest report related to those charges shows that officers assigned to investigate child abuse and neglect went to Laster’s apartment in the northeast valley on Nov. 25:

On Nov. 25, 2021, at approximately 7:03 a.m., “Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) patrol officers and detectives assigned to the Child Abuse and Neglect detail responded to Eagle Trace Apartments at 5370 E. Craig Road … reference an investigation into a deceased infant,” according to that report.

Laster’s relation to the child was not disclosed, and it is unclear from police documents if the child was at the apartment when police arrived.

Additional information about the child’s death and the findings that day by child abuse and neglect investigators has not been released, but 8NewsNow is pursuing another report that might contain details.

The investigation into the dog’s death and a dog breeding operation that produced poor sanitary conditions inside the apartment began after officer’s initial visit to the apartment. The French bulldog and its puppies were taken for veterinary care on Nov. 25, but the female dog, named “Gigi,” died, along with one of the puppies.

After animal control determined that neglect played a role in the dog’s death, Laster was arrested on Dec. 16. In addition to a charge of willful/malicious torture/maim/killing a dog, Laster also faces a charge for failing to check in as a sex offender on a previous conviction.

Laster is not currently in custody, according to jail records.