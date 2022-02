Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the death of a child Tuesday afternoon. Police are calling this a “domestic-related homicide of a child.”

Police are on the scene near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Aveue on the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Dr. and are expected to hold a news briefing around 6:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story and details will be updated as they are confirmed by 8 News Now and this story will be edited as needed.