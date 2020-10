LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are actively investigating a homicide in the south part of the valley.

Officers are on scene at 9940 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the South Point Hotel and Casino. Please avoid the area.

No other information was provided.

LVMPD says they will provide more details Sunday afternoon during a briefing between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.