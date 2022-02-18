Police: Body found near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, employees working along the roadway discovered a body and notified police around 10 a.m.

“All indications are he was killed somewhere else and dropped off here,” Spencer said.

Metro police investigate homicide near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 18, 2022.

Spencer said the man appears to be Hispanic and between 25 to 35 years old was found dead alongside the road.

“What we have learned at this point in the investigation is that he is suffering from unknown trauma. We don’t specifically know until the coroner gets here and we can remove his clothing.”

Spencer said he could have been dropped off eight to 10 hours before he was found.

“I urge anybody who has any information to reach out to Crimestoppers. Your information is completely anonymous and there is reward money available or you can reach out to homicide@lvmpd.com,” Spencer said.

He said it’s very early in the investigation but police will soon be canvassing for surveillance video in the area.

He also encourages anyone who might have seen something suspicious in that area to contact police.