NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating the death of a man after someone reported a shooting on the 3300 block of Civic Center near I-15 and Cheyenne.

Police said the call came in around 6 p.m. Thursday about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man’s body at the scene. Police believe the man is in his 30s.

Police have not made an arrest at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.