Jogger discovers body on sidewalk in central Las Vegas, police look for witnesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An early morning jogger discovered a man’s body on a sidewalk Monday in central Las Vegas. There is a large police presence in the area and traffic is being diverted.

Las Vegas police are investigating the homicide on Pennwood Avenue near Decatur Boulevard which was reported around 5:30 a.m.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, a jogger saw the body around 5:15 a.m. as he was heading out for a run, but thought it was a homeless person asleep on the sidewalk. When the man was returning from his job, he went by the victim and noticed what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He then contacted police.

Homicide investigation on Pennwood Ave. near Decatur Blvd.

Spencer said the investigation is in an “extremely preliminary” stage. He said the victim appears to be a Hispanic man between the ages of 45 to 55 years old. The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything during the overnight hours is asked to contact Metro’s homicide division at homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555. Police are also interested if anyone might have surveillance video of the area.