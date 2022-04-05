LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide in the 2700 block of E Bonanza Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

In a media briefing, police said that officers responded to an apartment at around 2:30 p.m. and found a victim, described as a Black man in his late 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was inside the apartment with several other people when the alleged suspect, a Black man described to be 40 to 50 years old, entered and began to argue with the victim.

Police said that the argument led to a physical altercation before the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing out the back window.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe that the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect, and that there had been some type of argument between them in the days leading up to the incident.

Police said they do not know who lived at the residence, and that they believe there were several other witnesses to the shooting who fled before police arrived.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 702-385-5555.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.