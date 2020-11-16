Police investigate deadly shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide in a southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood.

According to Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer, police responded to a call around 4:15 a.m. of a man shot at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East near Tropicana Avenue between Sandhill and Pecos roads.

Spencer said a woman who was getting a ride home from a co-worker asked to be escorted into her home because she was fearful of another co-worker who have been giving her some problems.

That co-worker, a 19-year-old, approached the two as they were entering the home and fired a shot through the door. The co-worker that escorted her home returned fire, hitting the 19-year-old and killing him.