LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an east valley neighborhood Monday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the homicide was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Topaz Street near East Tompkins Avenue, which is near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

No other details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.