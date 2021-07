NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

It happened just before 8 a.m. near East Carey Avenue and North 5th Street.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was shot multiple times and transported to UMC where he died.

The suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.