Police investigating homicide after man dies of stab wounds, no suspect information

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, a passerby found a man lying unconscious on the roadway in the 1700 block of H Street, near Owens Avenue and MLK Boulevard, around 3:45 a.m.

Medical personnel and police arrived on scene, and noticed the man was suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim, described as a Black man in his early 40s, was transported to UMC Trauma and was later pronounced dead.

LVMPD reports that he may have been involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing. Officials believe the victim lived in the area where the incident happened.

As of right now, police have no suspect(s) and no witness information.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to please call Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.