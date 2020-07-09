Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Fremont and Bruce streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LVMPD Traffic Bureau is investigating a fatal motorcycle and car crash at the intersection of Fremont and Bruce streets. The public is advised to avoid the area. The motorcyclist involved in the crash has died at UMC Hospital.

Please avoid the area of Fremont/Bruce as LVMPD Traffic is investigating a motorcycle v car fatal crash. This is LVMPD's 47th traffic fatality in 2020. pic.twitter.com/jdv9BTL8M1 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 9, 2020

Police say they received the call reporting the crash around 10:07 a.m Friday morning. This area remains an active scene and is now a fatal investigation.

This is LVMPD’s 47th traffic fatality in 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.