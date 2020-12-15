Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrians, Eastern and Bonanza intersection closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving three pedestrians near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

Police say a vehicle ran a red light, struck another vehicle and one of the vehicles hit an adult and two children.

The adult pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. The children were taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Eastern and Bonanza is currently shut down. Avoid the area.

