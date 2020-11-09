Police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian on Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The incident happened near St. Louis Avenue and Paradise Road just after 1:30 p.m.

According to Metro Police, the Nissan Sentra was driving southbound on Paradise Road, and the bicyclist was heading northbound when the vehicle lost control and went into oncoming traffic. The Nissan hit the bicyclist who died at the scene.

Two lanes of Paradise Road were closed to traffic for hours near Las Vegas Boulevard as traffic detectives continued to investigate.

The bicyclist was not identified; that information will come from the Clark County Coroner at a later date, but he is described as a white man in his 50s. The driver, a Hispanic man in his early 20s, stayed at the scene until police arrived. His name also wasn’t released. Metro said there are no signs of impairment.

Charges are not being filed while the incident is under investigation.

