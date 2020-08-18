Police investigating east valley shooting, 1 person transported to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the east valley that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, LVMPD received a call about a shooting at the Boulder Pines Apartments in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, near Desert Inn Road.

After arriving at the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, he was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Officers say they have people detained, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.