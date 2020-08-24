Police: Man shot, killed at east valley mobile home park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a man is dead following a shooting at mobile home park in the east valley.

According to LVMPD, it happened Sunday at the Riviera Mobile Home Park.

Police say a woman who lives in the trailer complex entered the trailer, went into the bedroom and shot the victim multiple times.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her early 50s, police say. She was taken into custody near the clubhouse area at the front of the trailer park.

The victim is a white man in his late 50s. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release his identity.

LVMPD says they don’t believe the two were in a relationship, but were neighbors in the complex.

Police are investigating a motive.

