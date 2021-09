LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The intersection of Charleston and Lamb boulevards is closed to traffic following an early-morning crash involving serious injuries.

According to Metro police, two vehicles were involved in the crash and several people were transported to area hospitals.

Traffic Alert: @LVMPD’s fatal team investigating an injury crash at Charleston & Lamb. Several injuries reported. The intersection is closed. LIVE updates right now on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/8QUTNSRbup — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) September 27, 2021

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, Metro’s Fatal Detail Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

