LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Injuries to a driver Thursday initially were not believed to be severe, but Metro police say they are investigating the east valley crash as a fatality.

The driver, a Las Vegas man, 88, died after being taken to University Medical Center, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Sunday. It marks the 29th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023, according to a news release.

A man, 88, died at the hospital after a crash Thursday at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street, police said.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was in a 2004 Honda Civic that was traveling north on North Lamont Street at East Lake Mead Boulevard just before 11 a.m. The Civic turned left from a posted stop sign into the path of a 2018 Toyota C-HR that was going east on East Lake Mead Boulevard, “causing a collision,” police said

Medical personnel “believed the Honda driver’s injuries were not severe” but did take him to the hospital, police said. Police then learned the driver died at the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, Priscila Grande Orellana, 20, also of Las Vegas, had minor injuries, police said.

“Due to delayed notification, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section did not respond,” police said in the release.

The unit is now investigating the crash, the release said.