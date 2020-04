LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in the central valley.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday at an apartment complex on Sierra Vista Drive and Cambridge Street.

According to investigators, two men got into a fight and one of them shot and killed the other. Police say a friend of the victim grabbed the gun and shot back, killing the other man.

Metro is working to determine the relationship between the the men and what led to the shooting.