LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the railroad tracks near the 1700 block of Western Avenue, just south of Wyoming Avenue.

Metro police said preliminary information indicates the person was laying on the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train. Police were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Western Avenue is closed while the investigation continues.

Police said they haven’t found any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.