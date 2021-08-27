Police investigating deadly stabbing near Summerlin Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on investigating a deadly stabbing in Summerlin.
Police were called to the 10000 block of Kenton Place, just north of Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
by: Greg HaasPosted: / Updated:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on investigating a deadly stabbing in Summerlin.
Police were called to the 10000 block of Kenton Place, just north of Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.