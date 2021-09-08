Police investigating deadly shooting at hotel just east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Howard Johnson hotel on Tropicana Avenue just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers were called to the 100 block of E. Tropicana Avenue early Wednesday, and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The woman directed officers to a hotel room on the property, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said.

“Based on the preliminary investigation that we have at this time, we believe there was an altercation that occurred inside the room during which gunshots were fired, and both people were hit,” Johansson said. “At this time, we are confident that there is no outstanding suspect in this case.”

*Breaking* Lt. Jason Johansson tells us a black woman in her 20s was shot and taken to the hospital. She directed officers to a room at the Howard Johnson where they found a black man in his 30s with gunshot wounds. He died on scene. @8NewsNow #8NN #LasVegas @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/NJu3Pgjcah — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) September 8, 2021

Police are interviewing witnesses and the woman to determine what happened. The hotel is on East Tropicana, between Koval Lane and Duke Ellington Way.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.