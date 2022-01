Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a crash where one person has been killed. The crash happened on Rampart Blvd and Tournament Hills Drive.

The crash involved a car and a truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, please refresh or check back for more details. This story will be updated throughout the night.