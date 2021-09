A fatal collision near the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and E. Harmon Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred near the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and E. Harmon Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle and a motorcycle collided and the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital.

#FASTALERT 1:33 PM, Sep 16 2021

Crash Eastern Ave NB At Harmon Avenue

Intersection completely blocked

Use other routes

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 16, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation and the road is closed in the area.

Please check back for updates.