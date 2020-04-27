Police investigating body discovered in Lorenzi Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the discovery of a body in one of the city’s oldest parks.

According to police, Metro was notified about the body being found in the water area at Lorenzi Park around 8:30 a.m. The park is located near Twin Lakes Drive and Washington Avenue.

Metro’s public information officer says their patrol detectives are handling it. If anything points to a murder, then the homicide team will take over the investigation.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.