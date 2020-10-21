UPDATE: Suspect arrested following stabbing, barricade near Boulder Highway and Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say the suspect involved in a stabbing and barricade situation Wednesday morning is in custody.

Police received an assault and battery call around 6:30 a.m. near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road in the east valley.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been stabbed in a domestic violence incident. That person was transported to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery, LVMPD says.

The suspect refused to come out, so SWAT responded. Police were able to take him into custody just after 10 a.m.

Nellis Blvd is closed between Boulder and Twain. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.#breakingnews #lasvegas #lvmpd — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 21, 2020

Nellis Boulevard is currently closed between Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.