Police investigating barricade situation at northeast valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a barricade situation in the northeast part of the valley.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5370 East Craig Road, near Craig and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, a man is not allowing a woman and child to leave an apartment in the area. Police say the man is armed.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding to the scene.

Craig Road is closed in the immediate area, according to police.

There were no other details released. Please check back for updates.