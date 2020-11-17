Police investigating barricade situation involving mentally ill person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a barricade situation near Jones Boulevard and Horse Drive in the north part of the valley.
According to police, the barricade involves a mentally ill person who was involved in a domestic situation at a home in the 5900 block of Yellow Ridge Avenue. That person is refusing to come out of the house, police say.
The incident started around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.