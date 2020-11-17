Police investigating barricade situation involving mentally ill person

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a barricade situation near Jones Boulevard and Horse Drive in the north part of the valley.

According to police, the barricade involves a mentally ill person who was involved in a domestic situation at a home in the 5900 block of Yellow Ridge Avenue. That person is refusing to come out of the house, police say.

The incident started around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories