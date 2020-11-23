Police investigating barricade situation in northeast valley, portion of Lamb Boulevard closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation near Alexander Road and Lamb Boulevard in the northeast part of the valley.

LVMPD received a call just before 11 a.m. Monday about a domestic disturbance near the 4200 block of Tattersall Place.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and another person near Las Vegas and Lamb Boulevards.

Both individuals, who are reportedly armed with knives, are refusing to follow officers commands, according to LVMPD. The incident is being considered “an open field barricade,” and special tactic teams have been requested.

Lamb Boulevard is currently closed from Alexander Road to Las Vegas Boulevard. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.