Police investigating barricade situation in east valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricade situation in the east valley.

According to officials, the LVMPD Major Violators unit attempted to take a suspect into custody near the 5900 block of Sleepy Fawn Drive, in the area of East Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect refused to exit the house, which led to a barricaded response.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

