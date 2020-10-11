Police investigating attack on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating an attack by a group on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers responded to a battery call on the 3400 block of S. Las Vegas at 7:45 p.m. Saturday and found an injured person who was then transported to UMC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public for assistance with any information that can help in this ongoing investigation.

Earlier in the week LVMPD gave an update their efforts to combat crime on the Strip. Metro says that “Operation Persistent Pressure” focuses on fighting the recent rise in violent crimes on the resort corridor.

This is a developing story, please check back for further updates.