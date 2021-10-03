Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday afternoon.

NLV Police say they received a call around 3:40 P.M for a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Giant Oaks near N. Camino Eldorado and Clayton.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a male, believed to be in his 40’s, had shot his juvenile son and then committed suicide.

The detective bureau and CSI have been called to the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111

Giant Oaks St and N. Camino Eldorado is currently closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.