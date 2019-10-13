Police investigating after dead body was found in desert lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a dead body was found Saturday morning in a desert lot in the 700 block of South Casino Boulevard. The body was found underneath a blue tarp in the middle of the lot.

Witnesses say the 62-year-old man was sleeping under the tarp the night before. Tire tracks were located near the body, leading police to think the man was run over.

According to the police report, at about 9:30 pm Friday, a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer that was being used for a float in the Pride Parade entered the lot. The people inside the truck then took off the decorations from the float and loaded them into the bed of the truck. The truck then left and went southbound on South Casino Center Boulevard.

If you have any information regarding this truck, you’re asked to call Metro at (702) 828-0460. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.