LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found in the northeast valley.

Investigators say the body was discovered in a desert area near Owens and Lamb around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Homicide detectives did respond to the scene, but as of now, the investigation is not classified as a homicide.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.