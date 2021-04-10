Police investigating after body found near Charleston, Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are conducting an investigation after a body was found in the west valley Saturday morning.

Police were alerted about the body around 9 a.m. It was found on a sidewalk at 1101 South Fort Apache Road.

Officials do not yet know the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.

Due to police activity in the area, Charleston is closed in both directions between Fort Apache and Windermere Drive.

#FASTALERT 11:06 AM, Apr 10 2021

Police activity

Charleston Blvd is Closed in Both Directions

between Ft Apache – Windermere Dr

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 10, 2021

No other details were released.

Please check back for details on this developing story.