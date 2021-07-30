Police investigating after body found in towed vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle inside a tow yard on Friday.

North Las Vegas Police located the body Friday morning in the 2500 block of Kiel Way, near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street. The vehicle had been towed a week prior from an alley in the 400 block of North 14th Street.

LVMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and later found out the vehicle was towed at the request of a resident of the property where the vehicle was parked. That resident also contacted the tow company directly.

After the preliminary investigation, police say it appears foul play may have been involved. There is currently no suspect information and a motive is unknown.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.