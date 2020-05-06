Police investigating after body found in drainage canal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are conducting an investigation after a body was found in a drainage canal near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue Tuesday morning.

LVMPD received a call around 10:15 a.m. of an unresponsive man laying in the canal near the 3900 block of Cambridge Street.

Medical personnel found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Metro homicide detectives says the investigation indicates that the individual is a transient who

is known to sleep in the area.

This investigation is ongoing. The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.