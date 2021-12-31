UPDATE: 2 people in custody following shooting at Palace Station parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two people are in custody after a deadly shooting inside a Las Vegas hotel parking garage just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police received calls about a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. at Palace Station Hotel and Casino at 2411 W Sahara Avenue near I-15.

The victim is a male in his 50’s.

Police believe that the shooting in the parking garage started as a robbery.

Police said the shooting appears to be related to the Fashion Show mall homicide, where a 66-year-old woman was killed following a parking garage robbery and shooting.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police didn’t release information about the suspects.

