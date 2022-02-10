Police investigate worker’s death in Henderson

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 100 block of North Water St. in Henderson Thursday night because of an injury a person received at a business nearby.

Police confirm the person was taken to a local hospital where they have died.

At this time police are not confirming the business where the person was working. One of the larger industrial businesses in this area is TIMET which develops titanium alloys. There are also several stores including Big Lots, Target, Marshalls, Ross, Pets Mart, Staples and others.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed by the 8 News Now newsroom.