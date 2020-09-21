Police investigate weekend shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man early Saturday morning in east Las Vegas.

Metro Police received a call around 1:33 a.m. that a man was lying in the roadway in the 1700 block of Arden Avenue east of Lamb Boulevard near Wyoming Avenue.

Police said the investigation indicates that the man was walking to a residence when he was confronted by another man and the two exchanged words before the victim was shot.

The man was transported to University Medical Center where he wound pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses saw a white SUV flee the area after the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.