LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A portion of the U.S. 95, near Creech Air Force Base, was closed while a suspicious vehicle was investigated, police said.

According to Metro, a driver pulled up to the entry point of Creech and made verbal threats to the staff. The driver was arrested without incident, however, upon inspection of the vehicle, police said several suspicious items were found.

Investigators created a perimeter around the vehicle, which caused road closures on U.S. 95 northbound near mile marker 19, and southbound near mile marker 122.

U.S. 95 has been reopened.