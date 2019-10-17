Police investigate to see if bullying caused 10-year-old girl to kill herself; 9-year-old sister found her body

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community of Santa Ana, California are in disbelief of the news that a 10-year-old girl killed herself. An investigation has been launched into whether the child who apparently killed herself at her home was the victim of bullying, officials told KTLA.

The family has identified the little girl as Allison Wendel. Police said her 9-year-old sister found her dead Sunday night.

Officials say her death appears to be a suicide, but she did not leave a note. The child’s cousin, Bonnie Mesinas, told KTLA her death came as a shock.

“She was a beautiful little girl full of happiness, and she was always smiling,” Mesinas said.

Detectives are working with the Orange County coroner’s office to determine what led up to her death. If bullying was a factor, police would have to determine who did the bullying and look at their ages to decide whether they will face any charges.

Allison was a student at Hazard Elementary School in Santa Ana. The Garden Grove Unified School District is said to be assisting police with the investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the parents pay for her funeral.