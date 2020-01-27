Police investigate threat made towards Tarkanian Middle School students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School police are investigating a shooting and stabbing threat made against students at Tarkanian Middle School in the south valley.

Instagram posts, since deleted, indicated that students at the middle school were targets.

The threats, reported to SafeVoice on Monday, appear to have been posted on Instagram Sunday evening.

An 8 News Now viewer sent us pictures of the Instagram posts, before they were deleted.

According to CCSD Police, they are working with Metro to investigate the incident.

Sgt. Zink, with CCSD Police, said the school was operating as normal Monday morning.