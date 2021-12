LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of two bodies at a home near the northern beltway and Revere.

Officers were initially dispatched to a home in reference to a welfare check around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

During the welfare check, police discovered a deceased man and woman in the home.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.