LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a suspicious death in a storage unit in the 8800 block of Centennial Pkwy.

In a briefing, police said that officers responded to the unit at around 6:30 a.m. Monday due to reports of a woman being found dead inside.

Officers found the body of a white woman in her 50s inside the unit when they arrived, and investigators believe that the woman was living inside the unit with other individuals over the last several days.

Lieutenant Ray Spencer said her death is being considered suspicious because she was found locked inside the unit and it is impossible to lock it from the inside, stating that there was “zero chance” the woman was accidentally locked in.

Preliminary investigation has led police to believe that the woman has been inside the unit since sometime late Saturday afternoon or Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.