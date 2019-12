LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two drivers were transported to Las Vegas hospitals following a crash Wednesday morning at Maryland Parkway and Karen Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the drivers were headed northbound on Maryland Parkway when one vehicle rear-ended the other vehicle near the intersection with Karen Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Impairment is suspected in the crash. Both drivers suffered non life threatening injuries.

The intersection reopened around 5:30 a.m.