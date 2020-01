NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing and shooting involving a convenience store clerk Wednesday around 6 a.m.

According to police, a person trespassing on the property at Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards stabbed the clerk after the two got into a fight. The reported trespasser ran to a nearby a bus stop. The clerk followed the stabbing suspect and shot him.

Both were transported to University Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.