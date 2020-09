LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for two suspects and a stolen car in the overnight stabbing and robbery of a rideshare driver.

Two customers called for a ride from Henderson to Mesquite after midnight and according to Metro Police, when the car was near Love’s Travel Stop at U.S. 93 and I-15, north of Las Vegas, the customers beat and stabbed the driver before stealing the car.

Police are asking anyone who has seen a white 2018 Subaru Outback with the license plate VKF088 to contact them.