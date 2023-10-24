LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead and North Las Vegas Police are looking for the suspect following a Tuesday morning stabbing.

The stabbing was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, which is east of I-15.

The injured man was transported to UMC Trauma Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died while being treated. The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Although no arrests have been made, detectives believe the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555.